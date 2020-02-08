China blocks Foxconn plan to restart plants due to coronavirus: Nikkei

China has blocked a plan by Apple supplier Foxconn to resume production in China from Monday, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday, amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.
