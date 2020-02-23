China braces for inevitable big hit to economy from virus, says Xi

China will step up policy adjustments to help cushion the blow on the economy from a coronavirus outbreak that authorities are still trying to control, President Xi Jinping was quoted as saying on Sunday.
