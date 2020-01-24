China building 1,000-bed hospital over the weekend to treat coronavirus

The Chinese city of Wuhan is rapidly building a new 1,000-bed hospital to treat victims of a new coronavirus, mobilizing machinery to get it ready by early next week, state media said.
