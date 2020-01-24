China central bank raises limit on small bank payments amid virus outbreak

China’s central bank said on Friday it would temporarily raise the limit on small bank batch payments to 500 million yuan ($72.42 million) from Friday until Jan. 30, to ease fund transfers amid a coronavirus outbreak.
