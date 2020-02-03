China’s central bank unexpectedly lowered the interest rates on reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points on Monday, as authorities stepped up measures to relieve pressure on the economy from a rapidly spreading virus outbreak.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China central bank unexpectedly cuts reverse repo rates to help economy as virus spreads - February 2, 2020
- Chinese markets tumble on coronavirus fears - February 2, 2020
- China January factory activity growth slows to five-month low: Caixin survey - February 2, 2020