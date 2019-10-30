China cites ‘early harvest’ benefits in Guadalcanal deal

Chinese companies will build and control power and port facilities, roads, rail and bridges on Guadalcanal, in the Solomon Islands, as part of an $825 million deal to revive an abandoned gold mine, according to new contract details.
