China confirms will amend party constitution, likely to include Xi’s theories

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s ruling Communist Party has agreed to amend the party constitution, expected to embed President Xi Jinping’s political thought, ahead of next week’s five-yearly party congress in which Xi will further tighten his grip on power.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- German minister upsets fellow conservatives by proposing Muslim holidays - October 14, 2017
- Spain to take control of Catalonia if gets ambiguous reply on independence - October 14, 2017
- Gunmen attack Kenyan school, killing six children: officials - October 14, 2017