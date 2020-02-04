Some poultry farmers in the province at the heart of China’s coronavirus outbreak are having to euthanize young birds amid new rules designed to contain the disease that have paralyzed live animal transport, feed supply and slaughterhouses.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Thailand confirms six new cases of coronavirus, including four Thais: health ministry - February 4, 2020
- Global stocks, commodities firmer as virus fever abates - February 4, 2020
- China coronavirus curbs leave Hubei poultry farmers with ‘no way to get by’ - February 4, 2020