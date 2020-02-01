The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China has risen to 259, the country’s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Billionaires bombard U.S. presidential campaign with hundreds of millions in cash - February 1, 2020
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. border curbs disrupt more flights - February 1, 2020
- Qantas and Air NZ suspend China flights due to coronavirus curbs - January 31, 2020