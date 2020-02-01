China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs

The number of deaths from a coronavirus epidemic in China rose by 46 to 259 on Friday, the country’s health authority said on Saturday, as the United States announced new border curbs on foreign nationals who have been in China.
