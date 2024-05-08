EXCLUSIVE: The new chairman of the House China Committee says there is an “alarming lack of urgency” from the Biden administration to adopt defensive measures to protect American military bases in the Indo-Pacific against potential attacks from China.
House China Committee Chairman John Moolenaar, R-Mich., who took the helm last month after the departure of Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., outlined his concerns in a letter to Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall a
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- IRS urged to probe tax-exempt groups supporting anti-Israel protests - May 10, 2024
- ‘We are so innocent’: Top 5 moments of Trump trial, from mistrial denials to Stormy Daniels’ testimony - May 10, 2024
- Biden admin’s National Guard ‘power grab’ slammed by former general as governors put up rare united front - May 10, 2024