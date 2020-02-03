China counts economic cost of virus as markets plunge, death toll up

Investors worried about the spread of the coronavirus wiped more than $400 billion off the value of China’s stocks in the first trading session on Monday after an extended Lunar New Year break while the death toll from the epidemic rose to 361.
