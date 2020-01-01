China cuts banks’ reserve ratios again, frees up $115 billion to spur economy

China’s central bank said on Wednesday it was cutting the amount of cash that all banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 800 billion yuan ($114.91 billion) in funds to shore up the slowing economy.
