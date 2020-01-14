China December copper imports hit highest since March 2016; annual shipments fall

China’s unwrought copper imports rose 9.1% in December from the previous month to their highest since March 2016, customs data showed on Tuesday, as improving industrial activity and dwindling scrap metal supply lifted demand.
