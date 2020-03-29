A growing number of imported coronavirus cases in China, where the epidemic originated in December, risked fanning a second wave of infections when domestic transmissions had “basically been stopped”, a senior health official said on Sunday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Mali holds election despite coronavirus and insurgency - March 29, 2020
- China defends against incoming second wave of coronavirus - March 29, 2020
- Spain’s coronavirus death toll rises by 838 overnight to 6,528 - March 29, 2020