Fears of a coronavirus pandemic grew on Monday after sharp rises in new cases reported in Iran, Italy and South Korea but China relaxed restrictions on movements in several places including Beijing as its rates of new infections dropped.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- ‘Guest is God’: Crowds gather to greet Trump as he lands in India - February 24, 2020
- China eases restrictions as other countries report surge in cases - February 24, 2020
- Kuwait says three people who traveled to Iran have new coronavirus – KUNA - February 24, 2020