China elects new economic team as President Xi kicks off second term

BEIJING (Reuters) – China elevated a key confidante of President Xi Jinping to one of the top positions in government on Monday as Beijing cracks down on riskier financing and a debt to reduce systemic risks to the world’s second-largest economy.
