China fourth-quarter GDP grows 6%, in line with expectations and hovering near 30-year low

China’s economy grew 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2019 from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, in line with expectations and unchanged from the previous quarter’s pace.
