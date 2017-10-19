China Green Agriculture Announced to Hold an Earnings Conference Call for FY2017 on Oct 20, 2017

XI’AN, China, Oct. 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) (“China Green Agriculture”, “we” or the “Company”), a company that mainly produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its subsidiaries in China, today announced that it will host an earnings call to discuss the fiscal year 2017’s financial results on 7:00 AM Eastern Time on Friday, Oct 20, 2017.

To participate in the conference call, please dial any of the following numbers:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE):

1-888-346-8982

PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong Toll Free

800-905945

China Toll Free

4001-201203

Hong Kong-Local Toll

852-301-84992

To access the replay, please dial any of the following numbers:

US Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International Toll:

1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free:

855-669-9658

Replay Access Code:

10113556

End Date: Oct 27, 2017

The replay will be available 1 hour after the end of the conference.

Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call.

About China Green Agriculture, Inc.

The Company produces and distributes humic acid-based compound fertilizers, other varieties of compound fertilizers and agricultural products through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, i.e.: Shaanxi TechTeam Jinong Humic Acid Product Co., Ltd. (“Jinong”), Beijing Gufeng Chemical Products Co., Ltd (“Gufeng”) and a variable interest entity, Xi’an Hu County Yuxing Agriculture Technology Development Co., Ltd. (“Yuxing”). Shaanxi Lishijie Agrochemical Co., Ltd. (“Lishijie”), Songyuan Jinyangguang Sannong Service Co., Ltd. (Jinyangguang”), Shenqiu County Zhenbai Agriculture Co., Ltd. (“Zhenbai Argi”), Weinan City Linwei District Wangtian Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd. (“Wangtian”), Aksu Xindeguo Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd. (Xindeguo”), and Xinjiang Xinyulei Eco-agriculture Science and Technology co., Ltd. (“Xinyulei”), Sunwu Xiangrong Agricultural Materials Co., Ltd. (Xiangrong), and Anhui Fengnong Seed Co. Ltd. (Fengnong). For more information, visit http://www.cgagri.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning the Company’s business, products and financial results. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, a satisfactory conclusion of the pending securities class action litigation and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this Safe Harbor Statement and the risk factors detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the SEC. China Green Agriculture undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law or regulations.

