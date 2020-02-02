China has not yet accepted U.S. help with coronavirus: White House adviser

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.
