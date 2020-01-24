China heads into Lunar New Year on shutdown as virus spreads

China shut part of the Great Wall and suspended public transport in 10 cities, stranding millions of people at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday on Friday as authorities rush to contain a virus that has killed 26 people and infected more than 800.
