China, Japan and South Korea have reaffirmed their commitment to dialogue to resolve the North Korea issue, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Tuesday after a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm commitment to dialogue over North Korea - December 23, 2019
- South Korea, Japan, China leaders to promote North Korea-U.S. dialogue - December 23, 2019
- Hong Kong ‘silent night’ protests planned for Christmas Eve - December 23, 2019