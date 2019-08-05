China lets yuan slump past 7 per dollar for first time in over decade as trade war escalates

China on Monday let the yuan tumble beyond the key 7-per-dollar level for the first time in more than a decade, in a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate further currency weakness in the face of an escalating trade row with the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Factbox: Mother of three, army veteran, teenage boy among 20 killed in El Paso shooting - August 5, 2019
- Lone wolf attackers inspire each other, NATO chief says - August 5, 2019
- Murdoch’s Fox Corp to buy fintech Credible Labs in $397 million deal - August 5, 2019