Law enforcement agencies from Maine to California say wealthy Chinese investors – and, many suspect, Communist party officials – are teaming up with Asian criminal organizations to take over the illicit marijuana trade in the U.S., generating enormous profits.

Some of the money is traced back to China, but it is also plowed back into U.S. real estate, generating cash flow for years to come.

Case in point: Friday in Los Angeles, where the LA County Sheriff’s Department raided thr

[Read Full story at source]