China may delay annual meeting of parliament due to virus outbreak: sources

China is considering delaying the annual meeting of its top legislative body, five people familiar with the matter said, as it grapples with a coronavirus epidemic that has forced drastic curtailment of travel and other activity to curb its spread.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan - February 6, 2020
- Ten U.S. refineries emitted excessive cancer-causing benzene in 2019: report - February 6, 2020
- Stocks gain after China cuts trade tariffs, solid U.S. data - February 6, 2020