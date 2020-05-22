China misses 2019 energy efficiency target: state planner

China fell short of its energy efficiency goals in 2019, cutting the energy consumed per unit of gross domestic product by 2.6%, lower than its target of 3%, the country’s state planning agency said on Friday in a report to parliament.
