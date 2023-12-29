Appointment comes two months after Li Shangfu was ousted from the role amid corruption allegationsChina has announced the appointment of a new defence minister, two months after the previous office holder Li Shangfu was stripped from his position without explanation.The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress – China’s de facto legislature – announced on Friday that Dong Jun, 62, would be the new defence minister. Dong was most recently the chief of China’s navy. Continue reading…

