China not embracing U.S. help on coronavirus, Americans in next-door Kazakhstan

China has been more transparent about the coronavirus than it has been in previous crises but Beijing has not yet accepted a U.S. offer of help to contain the epidemic, White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien said on Sunday.
