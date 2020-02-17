A top legislative body of the Chinese parliament will meet on Feb. 24 to discuss a proposal on delaying the key annual March meeting of parliament, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Scramble to track Cambodia cruise passengers after coronavirus case reported - February 17, 2020
- China parliament body to discuss delaying key annual March session: Xinhua - February 17, 2020
- Virus time crime: Hong Kong police bust toilet paper gang - February 17, 2020