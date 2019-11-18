China’s top legislature says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on the constitutionality of the city’s legislation with regards to Basic Law, according to state media outlet Xinhua.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China parliament law committee says Hong Kong courts have no power to rule on constitutionality of face mask ban law: Xinhua - November 18, 2019
- Union raises money to help U.S. diplomats pay impeachment legal bills - November 18, 2019
- U.S. to change migration rules in a bid to send asylum seekers elsewhere - November 18, 2019