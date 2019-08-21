Limiting marriage to between a man and a woman will remain China’s legal position, a parliament spokesman said on Wednesday, ruling out following neighboring Taiwan in allowing same-sex marriage, despite pressure from activists.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China parliament rules out allowing same-sex marriage - August 21, 2019
- South Korea to increase radiation testing of Japanese food - August 21, 2019
- State Department approves possible $8 billion fighter jet sale to Taiwan: Pentagon - August 21, 2019