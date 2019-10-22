China is drawing up a plan to replace Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam with an “interim” chief executive, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the deliberations, which would bring to a close Lam’s rule after months of often-violent pro-democracy protests.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Russia, Turkey reach deal to remove Kurdish YPG from Syria border - October 22, 2019
- China plans to replace Hong Kong leader Lam with ‘interim’ chief executive: FT - October 22, 2019
- Exclusive: U.S. states plan Google antitrust meeting next month in Colorado – sources - October 22, 2019