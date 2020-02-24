China postpones annual meeting of parliament – state TV

China’s top legislative body formally decided to postpone the annual meeting of parliament originally scheduled to start on March 5, state television reported on Monday, amid a coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 70,000 in the country.
