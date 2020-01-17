China posts weakest growth in 29 years as trade war bites, but ends 2019 on firmer note

China’s economic growth slowed to its weakest in nearly 30 years in 2019 amid a bruising trade war with the United States and sputtering investment, and more stimulus steps are expected this year to help avert a sharper slowdown.
