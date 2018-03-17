China propaganda kicks into overdrive as ‘helmsman’ Xi re-anointed president

BEIJING (Reuters) – With pictures of ecstatic citizens standing in applause, tearful legislators and even a social media game, China’s propaganda drive has kicked into high gear following Xi Jinping’s unanimous reappointment as president.
