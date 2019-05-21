China ready for further U.S. trade talks, ambassador says

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Cui Tiankai said on Tuesday that Beijing was ready to resume trade talks with Washington, but blamed the U.S. side for frequently “changing its mind” on tentative deals to end U.S.-China trade disputes.
