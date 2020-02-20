China records drop in new coronavirus cases; two deaths reported from quarantined ship

China reported a dramatic drop in new coronavirus infections on Thursday although scientists warned the flu-like pathogen may spread even more easily than previously believed, while more passengers disembarked a quarantined cruise ship off Japan.
