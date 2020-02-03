China regulator urges fund managers not to sell shares unless they face redemptions: sources

China’s securities regulator has urged mutual fund managers not to sell shares unless they face investor redemptions, four sources told Reuters, as the country’s stock markets plunged on Monday amid a growing virus outbreak.
