Mainland China had 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Feb. 21, the country’s National Health Commission said on Saturday, down from 889 cases a day earlier.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus spreads in China prisons, Korean church as fears weigh on global markets - February 21, 2020
- China reports 397 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on mainland on Feb.21 - February 21, 2020
- ‘Not good enough’ Warren says of Bloomberg’s non-disclosure agreement pledge - February 21, 2020