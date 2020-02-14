China reports 5,000 new coronavirus cases, cruise ship disembarks in Cambodia

China’s coronavirus outbreak showed no sign of peaking with health authorities on Friday reporting more than 5,000 new cases, while passengers on a cruise ship blocked from five countries due to virus fears finally disembarked in Cambodia.
