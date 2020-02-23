China on Sunday reported a rise in the number of new confirmed cases of coronavirus, but the number of fresh infections and deaths outside of the epicenter of central Hubei province continued to fall.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Sanders projected for decisive win in Nevada, Biden on track for second place - February 22, 2020
- China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus, but infections outside Hubei falling - February 22, 2020
- China reports 648 new cases of coronavirus on February 22, 97 more deaths - February 22, 2020