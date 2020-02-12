China reports 97 coronavirus deaths on mainland on Tuesday

The death toll from a coronavirus outbreak in mainland China reached 1,113 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 97 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday, with new infections falling to their lowest since January.
