The Chinese province at the center of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more infections using a broader definition on Thursday, while Japan became the third place outside mainland China to suffer a fatality.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China reports big rise in coronavirus deaths, WHO sees no ‘tip of iceberg’ - February 13, 2020
- Judge grants Amazon bid to pause Microsoft’s Pentagon contract work - February 13, 2020
- U.S. accuses Huawei of stealing trade secrets, dealing with North Korea - February 13, 2020