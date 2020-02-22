China reports fall in coronavirus cases, says economy resilient, but infections rising elsewhere

China reported a decrease in the number of new deaths and new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, while its central bank predicted a limited short-term economic impact and said the country was confident in winning the fight against the epidemic.
