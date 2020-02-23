China reports fewer coronavirus cases outside epicenter, cases surge in South Korea

China reported another fall in the new coronavirus infections outside of its epicenter on Sunday, but world health officials warned it was too early to make predictions about the outbreak as new infections and fears of contagion increased elsewhere.
