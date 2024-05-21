The Chinese foreign ministry announced sanctions against former Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., on Tuesday, the day after Taiwan inaugurated a new president.
The former U.S. lawmaker, whose early departure from Congress last month further narrowed the GOP’s slim House majority, has been banned from entering China, the ministry said according to Reuters.
The Chinese foreign ministry reportedly said Gallagher “interfered in China’s internal affairs” without elab
