China says 17 new cases in virus outbreak, Wuhan to restrict large gatherings

China said on Sunday that 17 more people had become infected with a new coronavirus strain, fanning fears it will spread further as hundreds of millions of people travel to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year.
