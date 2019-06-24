Both China and the United States should make compromises in trade talks, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said on Monday, ahead of a much anticipated meeting between the Chinese and U.S. presidents at this week’s G20 summit in Japan.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- China says both U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks - June 23, 2019
- China says U.S., China should make compromises in trade talks - June 23, 2019
- U.S. lawmakers threaten to subpoena Trump aide Conway - June 23, 2019