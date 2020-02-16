China says coronavirus curbs start to work; 70 more cases on ship

The number of new coronavirus cases in China fell on Sunday and a health official said intense efforts to stop its spread were beginning to work, as another 70 people tested positive on a virus-stricken cruise ship quarantined in Japan.
