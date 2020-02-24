China says has allocated $14.16 billion for curbing coronavirus outbreak

China has allocated 99.5 billion yuan ($14.16 billion) in funds for curbing the coronavirus outbreak that has spread throughout the country, Assistant Finance Minister Ou Wenhan said on Monday.
